US Bancorp DE Decreases Holdings in Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR)

US Bancorp DE decreased its position in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,852 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 7,648 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Fluor Co. (NEW) were worth $1,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Fluor Co. (NEW) by 31.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,151,867 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $476,776,000 after buying an additional 3,375,108 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) by 0.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,874,813 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $94,258,000 after acquiring an additional 12,446 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) by 3,629.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,790,372 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,742,362 shares in the last quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) by 9.0% in the third quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 1,123,129 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,485,000 after acquiring an additional 92,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) by 13.3% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 584,743 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,186,000 after acquiring an additional 68,429 shares in the last quarter. 77.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FLR stock opened at $19.54 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.04. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 2.22. Fluor Co. has a twelve month low of $16.00 and a twelve month high of $41.91.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. Fluor Co. (NEW)’s dividend payout ratio is 18.60%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FLR shares. Deutsche Bank set a $17.00 price objective on Fluor Co. (NEW) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Fluor Co. (NEW) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Fluor Co. (NEW) from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.50.

Fluor Co. (NEW) Profile

Fluor Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operation, maintenance and asset integrity, and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy & Chemicals; Mining, Industrial, Infrastructure & Power; Diversified Services; and Government.

