US Bancorp DE Has $1.21 Million Holdings in Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ:HQY)

US Bancorp DE trimmed its holdings in shares of Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ:HQY) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Healthequity were worth $1,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Healthequity in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in shares of Healthequity during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Healthequity by 76.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Healthequity by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Healthequity by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. 96.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Healthequity alerts:

In related news, EVP Larry L. Trittschuh sold 6,420 shares of Healthequity stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.65, for a total transaction of $440,733.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,143 shares in the company, valued at $1,108,216.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ashley Dreier sold 26,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.02, for a total value of $1,917,042.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 53,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,816,401.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,413 shares of company stock worth $3,197,176 over the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on HQY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Healthequity from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Healthequity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Healthequity in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Healthequity in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Healthequity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.92.

NASDAQ:HQY traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $75.84. 554,453 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 614,244. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.14. Healthequity Inc has a one year low of $50.87 and a one year high of $85.07. The company has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of 88.19, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.45.

Healthequity (NASDAQ:HQY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $157.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.38 million. Healthequity had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The business’s revenue was up 122.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Healthequity Inc will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

Healthequity Company Profile

HealthEquity, Inc provides various solutions for managing health care accounts, health reimbursement arrangements, and flexible spending accounts for health plans, insurance companies, and third-party administrators in the United States. The company offers healthcare saving and spending platform, a cloud-based platform for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

Featured Article: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HQY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ:HQY).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthequity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthequity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.