US Bancorp DE Has $1.23 Million Stock Holdings in IBERIABANK Corp (NASDAQ:IBKC)

US Bancorp DE decreased its holdings in shares of IBERIABANK Corp (NASDAQ:IBKC) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,410 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,069 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in IBERIABANK were worth $1,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of IBERIABANK by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 726 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in IBERIABANK during the third quarter worth $62,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new position in shares of IBERIABANK during the third quarter worth $204,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of IBERIABANK by 9.3% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,426 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new stake in shares of IBERIABANK in the third quarter valued at $357,000. 82.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:IBKC traded down $2.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $73.34. The company had a trading volume of 302,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,456. IBERIABANK Corp has a 12-month low of $66.55 and a 12-month high of $81.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.82.

IBERIABANK (NASDAQ:IBKC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $293.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.45 million. IBERIABANK had a net margin of 24.83% and a return on equity of 9.65%. IBERIABANK’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.86 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that IBERIABANK Corp will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. This is a positive change from IBERIABANK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. IBERIABANK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.68%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on IBKC. Zacks Investment Research cut IBERIABANK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. BidaskClub lowered shares of IBERIABANK from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of IBERIABANK from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of IBERIABANK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Sandler O’Neill cut shares of IBERIABANK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. IBERIABANK has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.14.

In other news, EVP Robert M. Kottler sold 19,438 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.16, for a total value of $1,441,522.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,371,117.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Michael J. Brown sold 11,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.61, for a total value of $834,506.73. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 146,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,661,616.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,108 shares of company stock worth $2,289,141. 2.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IBERIABANK Company Profile

IBERIABANK Corporation operates as the holding company for IBERIABANK that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It offers various commercial, consumer, mortgage, and private banking products and services; cash management services; deposit and annuity products; and brokerage services, as well as sells variable annuities.

