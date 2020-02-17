US Bancorp DE Sells 2,625 Shares of Dorman Products Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM)

US Bancorp DE lessened its stake in Dorman Products Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) by 13.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,848 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 2,625 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Dorman Products were worth $1,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DORM. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Dorman Products by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,701 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 19,861 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,580,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 86.7% during the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 709,584 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $53,730,000 after acquiring an additional 329,436 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,817 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Dorman Products by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 63,188 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,026,000 after acquiring an additional 9,858 shares in the last quarter. 84.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:DORM traded down $1.55 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $72.61. The company had a trading volume of 135,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,574. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $74.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.30. Dorman Products Inc. has a one year low of $67.39 and a one year high of $95.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 23.65, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.50.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DORM. ValuEngine raised shares of Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. BidaskClub downgraded Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Stephens began coverage on Dorman Products in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dorman Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.00.

Dorman Products, Inc supplies automotive replacement parts, automotive hardware, and brake products to the automotive aftermarket and mass merchandise markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake manifolds, exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and fasteners, including oil drain plugs, wheel bolts, and wheel lug nuts.

