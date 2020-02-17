US Bancorp DE Sells 6,408 Shares of Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR)

US Bancorp DE lowered its stake in Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR) by 18.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 28,086 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,408 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Otter Tail were worth $1,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Otter Tail by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 9,139 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Otter Tail by 1.1% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 39,331 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,114,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Otter Tail by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,732 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Otter Tail in the third quarter worth $25,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of Otter Tail by 12.5% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on OTTR shares. Siebert Williams Shank raised Otter Tail from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine cut Otter Tail from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Otter Tail from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Williams Capital raised Otter Tail from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Sidoti assumed coverage on Otter Tail in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:OTTR opened at $54.78 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.12 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.30. Otter Tail Co. has a 52-week low of $48.09 and a 52-week high of $57.74.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. This is a boost from Otter Tail’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Otter Tail’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.84%.

In other Otter Tail news, Director John D. Erickson sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total value of $102,501.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric, manufacturing, and plastics businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc markets.

