Utrust (UTK) Price Reaches $0.0199 on Major Exchanges

Utrust (CURRENCY:UTK) traded up 28.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 17th. In the last seven days, Utrust has traded 28.5% higher against the dollar. Utrust has a total market capitalization of $8.95 million and approximately $1.98 million worth of Utrust was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Utrust token can currently be bought for about $0.0199 or 0.00000206 BTC on popular exchanges including OKEx, HitBTC, Huobi and Kucoin.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002938 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $307.63 or 0.03181701 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010341 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.17 or 0.00239665 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00045149 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0706 or 0.00000731 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.89 or 0.00153953 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002724 BTC.

Utrust Token Profile

Utrust’s genesis date was August 28th, 2017. Utrust’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 450,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Utrust is /r/UTRUST_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Utrust’s official website is utrust.com . Utrust’s official message board is medium.com/@UTRUST . Utrust’s official Twitter account is @UTRUST_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Utrust

Utrust can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, OKEx, Kucoin, Huobi, IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Utrust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Utrust should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Utrust using one of the exchanges listed above.

