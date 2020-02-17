v.systems (VSYS) One Day Volume Tops $3.47 Million

v.systems (CURRENCY:VSYS) traded down 8.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 16th. One v.systems coin can now be bought for about $0.0423 or 0.00000432 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. v.systems has a total market cap of $81.39 million and $3.47 million worth of v.systems was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, v.systems has traded 14.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

About v.systems

VSYS is a SPoS coin that uses the SPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 11th, 2019. v.systems’ total supply is 3,839,581,287 coins and its circulating supply is 1,924,722,823 coins. The official website for v.systems is www.v.systems. The official message board for v.systems is medium.com/vsystems. v.systems’ official Twitter account is @VSYSCoin.

