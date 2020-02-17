ValuEngine Downgrades Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) to Sell

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Cfra cut Omnicom Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the company from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. Omnicom Group presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $83.17.

NYSE:OMC opened at $78.14 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.29. The stock has a market cap of $16.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.69. Omnicom Group has a 1 year low of $72.09 and a 1 year high of $85.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 43.58% and a net margin of 8.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Omnicom Group will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.90%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OMC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,320,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,419,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014,998 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,766,926 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $224,155,000 after purchasing an additional 530,317 shares during the period. Coho Partners Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 2,360,421 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $191,241,000 after purchasing an additional 470,378 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,246,664 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $182,024,000 after purchasing an additional 426,817 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,776,000.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

