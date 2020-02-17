VanEck Vectors Environmental Services ETF (NYSEARCA:EVX) Shares Up 0.5%

Shares of VanEck Vectors Environmental Services ETF (NYSEARCA:EVX) shot up 0.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $112.03 and last traded at $112.03, 2,225 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 51% from the average session volume of 1,474 shares. The stock had previously closed at $111.44.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $107.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.72.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in VanEck Vectors Environmental Services ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in VanEck Vectors Environmental Services ETF by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 3,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Q3 Asset Management purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Environmental Services ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $220,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in VanEck Vectors Environmental Services ETF by 60.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 2,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Environmental Services ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $705,000.

Market Vectors Environmental Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the price and yield performance of the NYSE Arca Environmental Services Index (the Index). The Index is a modified equal dollar-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies that are involved in the management, removal and storage of consumer waste and industrial by-products and related environmental services.

