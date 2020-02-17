Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Bought by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,644 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 550 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000.

Shares of VB stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $169.74. 315,723 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 895,581. The business’s fifty day moving average is $166.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.27. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $146.09 and a 12-month high of $170.50.

