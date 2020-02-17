Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Purchased by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,911 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,747 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $14,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VOO. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 78.7% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Family Management Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 148.7% in the third quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Spectrum Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $310.28. The stock had a trading volume of 1,636,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,911,420. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $250.34 and a twelve month high of $310.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $300.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $283.13.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

See Also: How to calculate compound interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.