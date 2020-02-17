Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) Holdings Increased by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) by 119.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,909 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,918 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $1,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $26,308,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 11.9% in the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 62,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,240,000 after buying an additional 6,599 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 7.2% in the third quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,368,000 after buying an additional 5,121 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 46,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,923,000 after buying an additional 2,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 342.7% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,346,000 after buying an additional 30,675 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock traded up $0.09 on Monday, reaching $85.26. The stock had a trading volume of 3,069,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,018,964. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $84.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.28. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $79.39 and a fifty-two week high of $85.57.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $0.183 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

