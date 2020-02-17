Veeco Instruments’ (VECO) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Benchmark

Benchmark restated their buy rating on shares of Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) in a research note released on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $20.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on VECO. Northland Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Veeco Instruments in a research note on Friday, November 29th. BidaskClub cut Veeco Instruments from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Veeco Instruments from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Veeco Instruments from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $17.50.

NASDAQ VECO opened at $18.08 on Friday. Veeco Instruments has a fifty-two week low of $8.98 and a fifty-two week high of $19.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.06.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $113.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.90 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Veeco Instruments will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Veeco Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Veeco Instruments by 35.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,283 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,447 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Veeco Instruments during the fourth quarter worth $151,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Veeco Instruments during the fourth quarter worth $166,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Veeco Instruments during the fourth quarter worth $185,000. Institutional investors own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

Veeco Instruments Company Profile

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. It offers metal organic chemical vapor deposition systems; packaging lithography equipment; precision surface processing systems; laser annealing systems; ion beam deposition and etch systems; molecular beam epitaxy systems; 3D wafer inspection systems; and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems.

