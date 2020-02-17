Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Shares Acquired by Glassman Wealth Services

Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 438.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the quarter. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Ventas were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ventas by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 182,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,344,000 after acquiring an additional 20,750 shares during the period. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands increased its stake in Ventas by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 130,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,511,000 after buying an additional 30,600 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Ventas by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 84,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,201,000 after buying an additional 2,270 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Ventas in the 3rd quarter valued at $766,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Ventas in the 3rd quarter valued at $256,000. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ventas alerts:

VTR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Ventas from $67.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. TheStreet cut shares of Ventas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Ventas from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Citigroup cut shares of Ventas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Capital One Financial cut shares of Ventas from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.78.

Shares of NYSE VTR opened at $59.75 on Monday. Ventas, Inc. has a one year low of $54.59 and a one year high of $75.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $58.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.63.

About Ventas

Ventas, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of approximately 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, university-based research and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, and health systems.

Featured Article: volatile stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.