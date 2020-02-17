VeriCoin (VRC) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $2,056.00

VeriCoin (CURRENCY:VRC) traded down 7.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 16th. One VeriCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0364 or 0.00000367 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Livecoin, Bittrex and CoinEgg. VeriCoin has a market capitalization of $1.18 million and $2,056.00 worth of VeriCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, VeriCoin has traded down 22.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00043652 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00070132 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001013 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000047 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.81 or 0.00088968 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9,994.85 or 1.00911308 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000586 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 82.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded 20.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000340 BTC.

About VeriCoin

VeriCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 7th, 2014. VeriCoin’s total supply is 32,498,030 coins. VeriCoin’s official website is www.vericoin.info . VeriCoin’s official message board is www.vericoinforums.com . The Reddit community for VeriCoin is /r/vericoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VeriCoin’s official Twitter account is @VeriCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

VeriCoin Coin Trading

VeriCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEgg, Poloniex, Cryptopia, Upbit, Bittrex, Bleutrade and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VeriCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VeriCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

