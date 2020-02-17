Vertcoin (VTC) Price Reaches $0.34

Vertcoin (CURRENCY:VTC) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 17th. Over the last seven days, Vertcoin has traded up 9.5% against the dollar. One Vertcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.34 or 0.00003562 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bleutrade, SouthXchange, Bitsane and Poloniex. Vertcoin has a market cap of $18.30 million and $665,450.00 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Vertcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $9,613.15 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $256.46 or 0.02668799 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $400.19 or 0.04165206 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $72.13 or 0.00750707 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.86 or 0.00862398 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.50 or 0.00098910 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00010193 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00027200 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $64.18 or 0.00667994 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Vertcoin Coin Profile

Vertcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 8th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 53,482,422 coins. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Vertcoin is /r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Vertcoin is vertcoin.org

Buying and Selling Vertcoin

Vertcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: QBTC, SouthXchange, Poloniex, LiteBit.eu, Bittrex, Upbit, CoinEgg, CryptoBridge, Bitsane, YoBit, Coinroom, Bleutrade, Bittylicious and Trade By Trade. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vertcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vertcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Vertcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vertcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.