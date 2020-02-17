ViaSat (NASDAQ:VSAT) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ViaSat (NASDAQ:VSAT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $66.00 price objective on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Viasat reported solid third-quarter fiscal 2020 results wherein both the bottom line and the top line surpassed the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate. The company is eyeing opportunities to extend broadband satellite mobility to rotary wing aircraft as it is a large addressable market that can emerge as a key profit churner. It continues to ramp up investments in the development of its revolutionary ViaSat-3 broadband communications platform, which is expected to have about 10 times the bandwidth capacity of ViaSat-2. However, the company operates in a highly dynamic and competitive market. Massive R&D expenses related to the commercial launch of Viasat-3 satellites and high integration costs remain headwinds. Viasat depends on U.S. government contracts for a major portion of its revenues, and thus faces risks of customer concentration.”

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on VSAT. BidaskClub cut shares of ViaSat from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. William Blair reissued a market perform rating on shares of ViaSat in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ViaSat from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of ViaSat from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $95.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:VSAT opened at $61.00 on Friday. ViaSat has a 52 week low of $60.85 and a 52 week high of $97.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.16.

ViaSat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $588.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that ViaSat will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Varsha Rajendra Rao sold 1,750 shares of ViaSat stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.19, for a total transaction of $128,082.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,505.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Melinda Michele Kimbro sold 8,901 shares of ViaSat stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $640,872.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,019,664. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,551 shares of company stock valued at $1,053,499. 7.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSAT. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its position in ViaSat by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 16,429 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in ViaSat by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,132 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in ViaSat by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 75,099 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,497,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in ViaSat by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 39,448 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,887,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in ViaSat by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. 86.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ViaSat Company Profile

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight Internet and aviation software services to commercial airlines; and mobile broadband services comprising network management and high-speed Internet connectivity services for customers using airborne, maritime, and ground mobile satellite systems.

