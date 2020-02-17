Victory Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stake in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) by 17.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 494,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 71,815 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AerCap were worth $28,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AER. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in AerCap by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,381,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,641,000 after purchasing an additional 327,800 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its stake in AerCap by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 882,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,303,000 after acquiring an additional 205,396 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in AerCap by 223.0% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 125,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,687,000 after acquiring an additional 86,334 shares during the period. Arbor Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in AerCap by 170,452.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 71,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,922,000 after acquiring an additional 71,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in AerCap in the 4th quarter valued at $4,160,000. 87.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AER stock traded up $0.07 on Monday, hitting $62.52. 1,255,990 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 818,653. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.84. AerCap Holdings has a twelve month low of $40.16 and a twelve month high of $64.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.51.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. AerCap had a net margin of 23.20% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that AerCap Holdings will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AER shares. ValuEngine cut AerCap from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on AerCap from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AerCap from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on AerCap from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AerCap has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.71.

AerCap Holdings N.V., an aircraft leasing company, engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial aircraft and engines in China, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, including remarketing aircraft; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

