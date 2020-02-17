Victory Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 83,577 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,586 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $31,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 0.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,307,071 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,989,037,000 after purchasing an additional 28,254 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 627,064 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $215,691,000 after purchasing an additional 10,204 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 619,175 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $232,061,000 after buying an additional 9,449 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 34,416.4% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 553,298 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,609,000 after buying an additional 551,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Northrop Grumman by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 427,459 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $147,033,000 after buying an additional 27,071 shares in the last quarter. 84.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

NOC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Northrop Grumman from $374.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine cut Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. TheStreet downgraded Northrop Grumman from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $455.00 price target on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Northrop Grumman has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $387.20.

NOC stock traded up $2.94 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $370.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 635,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 862,802. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $369.94 and its 200-day moving average is $360.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12 month low of $263.29 and a 12 month high of $385.01. The company has a market cap of $62.18 billion, a PE ratio of 28.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.79.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The aerospace company reported $5.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.77 by $0.84. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 39.51% and a net margin of 6.64%. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 23.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $1.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.89%.

In related news, CFO Kenneth L. Bedingfield sold 4,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.33, for a total value of $1,693,758.63. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,394 shares in the company, valued at $13,001,278.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 3,921 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.27, for a total transaction of $1,420,460.67. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,431,918.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

Further Reading: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC).

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.