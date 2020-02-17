Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 56,437 Shares of United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL) by 18.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 362,131 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,437 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in United Continental were worth $27,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of United Continental by 106.2% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 631 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in United Continental in the fourth quarter worth approximately $106,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Continental during the 3rd quarter worth $207,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Continental during the 3rd quarter worth $210,000. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Continental during the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. 98.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on UAL. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on United Continental in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered United Continental from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Citigroup raised their price objective on United Continental from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. UBS Group started coverage on United Continental in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of United Continental from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. United Continental presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.09.

UAL traded down $1.44 during trading on Monday, reaching $79.55. 3,119,656 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,245,597. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.55. United Continental Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $74.44 and a 12-month high of $96.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.51. The company has a market cap of $20.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.84, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.20.

United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The transportation company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.03. United Continental had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 29.16%. The firm had revenue of $10.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that United Continental Holdings Inc will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Carolyn Corvi sold 1,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.63, for a total transaction of $92,821.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

United Continental Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional operations. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 1,329 aircraft.

