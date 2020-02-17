Victory Capital Management Inc. Raises Position in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,598,887 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 101,046 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco were worth $27,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IVZ. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Invesco by 67.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,727,961 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $113,972,000 after acquiring an additional 2,706,950 shares during the last quarter. OLD Republic International Corp boosted its position in shares of Invesco by 102.2% in the fourth quarter. OLD Republic International Corp now owns 940,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $16,901,000 after acquiring an additional 475,000 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Invesco by 27.1% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,858,821 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,488,000 after acquiring an additional 396,078 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 1,600,218 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,772,000 after acquiring an additional 379,855 shares during the period. Finally, Algebris UK Ltd purchased a new position in Invesco during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,402,000. 66.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on IVZ shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Invesco from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Invesco from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Citigroup set a $16.50 price target on shares of Invesco and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Invesco from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded Invesco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Invesco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.71.

Invesco stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $17.78. 3,149,378 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,157,438. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. Invesco Ltd. has a one year low of $15.15 and a one year high of $22.18. The stock has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.14.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The asset manager reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Invesco had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 10.20%. Invesco’s quarterly revenue was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Invesco Ltd. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.97%. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.63%.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

