Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 346,913 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 31.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 747,796 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 346,913 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $29,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OXY. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,480,351 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,967,308,000 after purchasing an additional 6,884,914 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 300.8% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,024,009 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $90,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518,954 shares during the period. Smead Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 157.5% in the 3rd quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,158,949 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $96,008,000 after buying an additional 1,320,479 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 82.4% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,915,957 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $129,673,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317,125 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 1,672.9% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 992,717 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $44,146,000 after purchasing an additional 936,722 shares during the period. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OXY stock traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $41.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,389,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,578,086. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.16 billion, a PE ratio of 27.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.65. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $37.25 and a 12-month high of $68.83.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.60%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.07%.

In other news, Director Bob Shearer purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.96 per share, with a total value of $194,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 24,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $943,533.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William R. Klesse acquired 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.09 per share, for a total transaction of $228,540.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 119,203 shares in the company, valued at $4,540,442.27. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 23,900 shares of company stock worth $921,409. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on OXY shares. Mizuho raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $51.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Tudor Pickering raised Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.22.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

