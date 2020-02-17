Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 4,406 Shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,438 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 4,406 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $30,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group by 91.5% during the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 157 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its position in Goldman Sachs Group by 48.3% during the fourth quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 178 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GS. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $250.00 price target (up from $244.00) on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Monday, November 18th. Odeon Capital Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $266.41.

NYSE:GS traded down $1.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $237.08. The stock had a trading volume of 1,718,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,528,483. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a 12 month low of $180.73 and a 12 month high of $250.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.95 billion, a PE ratio of 11.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $239.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $219.49.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The investment management company reported $4.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.20 by ($0.51). The business had revenue of $9.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.56 billion. Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 15.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 24.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

