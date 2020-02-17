Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 77,584 Shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 23.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 247,336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 77,584 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $28,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jackson Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,506 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $880,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC bought a new stake in Atmos Energy during the fourth quarter worth $1,602,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Atmos Energy by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,044 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Atmos Energy by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,039 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Atmos Energy by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 600,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $67,201,000 after buying an additional 34,806 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ATO. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $109.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Atmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Atmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.82.

Atmos Energy stock traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $120.45. 1,290,784 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 961,193. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Atmos Energy Co. has a one year low of $96.24 and a one year high of $120.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.73 billion, a PE ratio of 27.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.15.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.02). Atmos Energy had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 9.25%. The business had revenue of $875.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $978.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Atmos Energy Co. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 9th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th will be issued a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.87%.

Atmos Energy Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage segments. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

