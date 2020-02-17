Virtu Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 4,211 Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in WAL. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 415.4% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 4th quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Randall S. Theisen sold 1,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.64, for a total transaction of $108,498.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,190,991.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Marianne Boyd Johnson sold 8,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.90, for a total value of $497,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,805 shares of company stock worth $3,853,400 in the last three months. 7.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WAL. Citigroup set a $58.00 price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $62.00 price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.83.

Shares of WAL opened at $58.19 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 52-week low of $38.55 and a 52-week high of $58.94.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $287.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.11 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 38.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.66%.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Profile

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts.

