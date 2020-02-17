Virtu Financial LLC Has $221,000 Stake in WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC)

Virtu Financial LLC decreased its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC) by 47.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,393 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,147 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WEC. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,158,196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,347,547,000 after buying an additional 550,839 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in WEC Energy Group by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 34,193 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,252,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its position in WEC Energy Group by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 5,989 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in WEC Energy Group by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923 shares during the period. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in WEC Energy Group by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,156 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. 76.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on WEC shares. Argus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $85.00 to $81.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.27.

Shares of NYSE:WEC opened at $101.87 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.62. WEC Energy Group Inc has a 1-year low of $74.10 and a 1-year high of $102.11. The stock has a market cap of $32.13 billion and a PE ratio of 28.46.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.05. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 15.08%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group Inc will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.6325 per share. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. This is a boost from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is presently 70.67%.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Article: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC).

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.