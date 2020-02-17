Virtu Financial LLC Invests $237,000 in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Country Club Trust Company n.a. boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 2,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 7,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 6,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aries Wealth Management boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 9,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS VLUE opened at $90.42 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.97. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $71.21 and a 12-month high of $89.40.

