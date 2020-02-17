Virtu Financial LLC Purchases Shares of 8,176 Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 8,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MYGN. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Myriad Genetics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Myriad Genetics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 583.7% in the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,862 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Myriad Genetics in the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 373.4% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 4,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 3,775 shares during the period.

Get Myriad Genetics alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MYGN shares. Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their price objective on Myriad Genetics from $40.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Myriad Genetics from to in a report on Friday, February 7th. BidaskClub cut Myriad Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Myriad Genetics from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Myriad Genetics in a report on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Myriad Genetics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.16.

In other Myriad Genetics news, Director Walter Phd Gilbert purchased 5,860 shares of Myriad Genetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.60 per share, with a total value of $150,016.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 54,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,386,240. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Nicole Lambert sold 4,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.73, for a total value of $85,904.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,167,029.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MYGN stock opened at $19.42 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -53.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 0.99. Myriad Genetics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.08 and a 52-week high of $48.40. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.17.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $195.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.61 million. Myriad Genetics had a positive return on equity of 5.42% and a negative net margin of 3.22%. Myriad Genetics’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Myriad Genetics, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Myriad Genetics Profile

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, focuses on developing and marketing novel predictive medicine, personalized medicine, and prognostic medicine tests worldwide. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests, including myRisk Hereditary Cancer, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis, a DNA sequencing test to assess the risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer; BRACAnalysis CDx, a DNA sequencing test for use as a companion diagnostic with the platinum based chemotherapy agents and poly ADP ribose inhibitor Lynparza; riskScore, a clinically validated personalized medicine tool; GeneSight, a DNA genotyping test to optimize psychotropic drug selection for neuroscience patients; and Tumor BRACAnalysis CDx, a DNA sequencing test that is designed to be utilized to predict response to DNA damaging agents.

Recommended Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MYGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Myriad Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myriad Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.