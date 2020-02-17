Virtu Financial LLC Reduces Stock Position in Ingevity Corp (NYSE:NGVT)

Virtu Financial LLC lessened its holdings in Ingevity Corp (NYSE:NGVT) by 19.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,626 shares of the company’s stock after selling 654 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Ingevity were worth $229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Patten Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ingevity by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 9,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Ingevity by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 12,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ingevity during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Fruth Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Ingevity by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 9,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Ingevity by 2.8% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. 93.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ingevity alerts:

In related news, CEO D Michael Wilson bought 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $65.12 per share, with a total value of $488,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO John C. Fortson bought 2,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $65.50 per share, with a total value of $149,995.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 41,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,745,105. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NGVT opened at $66.84 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.40, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.12. Ingevity Corp has a 52 week low of $62.53 and a 52 week high of $120.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $76.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.51.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $303.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.09 million. Ingevity had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 51.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Ingevity Corp will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

NGVT has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $111.00 target price on shares of Ingevity in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Ingevity from $100.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ingevity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Ingevity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on shares of Ingevity to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Ingevity currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.67.

About Ingevity

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and carbon materials in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles, and boats.

Read More: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NGVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingevity Corp (NYSE:NGVT).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingevity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingevity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.