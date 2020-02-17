Virtu Financial LLC Takes Position in Assembly Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:ASMB)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Assembly Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:ASMB) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 11,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Assembly Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth $3,681,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,226,953 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,552,000 after acquiring an additional 146,452 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of Assembly Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth about $2,639,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Assembly Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth about $1,901,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 75.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 210,238 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,835,000 after acquiring an additional 90,080 shares during the period. 85.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Richard James Colonno sold 33,061 shares of Assembly Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $826,525.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jacqueline Sybil Papkoff sold 1,460 shares of Assembly Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $30,660.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $481,215. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ASMB. ValuEngine raised shares of Assembly Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. BidaskClub raised shares of Assembly Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Assembly Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASMB opened at $20.42 on Monday. Assembly Biosciences Inc has a one year low of $8.13 and a one year high of $25.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.07 and a 200-day moving average of $15.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 7.69 and a quick ratio of 7.69. The stock has a market cap of $531.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.43 and a beta of 1.69.

Assembly Biosciences Profile

Assembly Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company in the United States. The company develops oral therapeutic candidates for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection and novel class of oral synthetic live biotherapeutic candidates to treat disorders associated with the microbiome.

