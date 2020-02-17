Visa Inc (NYSE:V) is Comerica Bank’s 9th Largest Position

Comerica Bank lessened its position in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 541,759 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,625 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises 0.9% of Comerica Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Visa were worth $112,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 1,458,170 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $273,990,000 after acquiring an additional 3,846 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,672,697 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,441,700,000 after acquiring an additional 64,937 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 219,716 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $41,286,000 after acquiring an additional 2,395 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 214,317 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $40,270,000 after acquiring an additional 2,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 19,300 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,999 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE V opened at $210.29 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $412.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.37, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.91. Visa Inc has a twelve month low of $143.18 and a twelve month high of $210.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $198.62 and a 200 day moving average of $184.01.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 43.15% and a net margin of 52.60%. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Visa Inc will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.06%.

V has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $222.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Visa from $232.00 to $229.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Compass Point started coverage on Visa in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.62.

In other Visa news, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 13,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.78, for a total transaction of $2,400,586.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 254,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,183,026.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total value of $1,428,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 148,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,210,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,316 shares of company stock valued at $7,007,434 in the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

