Visa Inc (NYSE:V) is Investec Asset Management LTD’s 4th Largest Position

Investec Asset Management LTD boosted its holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 15.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,875,039 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 808,021 shares during the period. Visa accounts for about 3.7% of Investec Asset Management LTD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Investec Asset Management LTD’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,103,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Visa by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 123,791,138 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $21,483,952,000 after buying an additional 2,773,330 shares during the last quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Visa by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,479 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Visa by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,323 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $915,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its position in Visa by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 999 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Visa by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,720 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,735,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 3,110 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.52, for a total value of $567,637.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 227,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,567,104.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total transaction of $1,428,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,090 shares in the company, valued at $30,210,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 37,316 shares of company stock worth $7,007,434. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on V shares. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Visa from $213.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Visa from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Visa from $209.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $217.62.

Shares of NYSE V opened at $210.29 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $412.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.37, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.91. Visa Inc has a 52 week low of $143.18 and a 52 week high of $210.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $198.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $184.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. Visa had a net margin of 52.60% and a return on equity of 43.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Visa Inc will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.06%.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

