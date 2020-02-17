Vitae 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $311,617.00 (VITAE)

Vitae (CURRENCY:VITAE) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 16th. One Vitae coin can currently be purchased for about $1.82 or 0.00018344 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Vitae has traded up 58.3% against the dollar. Vitae has a total market capitalization of $35.37 million and $311,617.00 worth of Vitae was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

PIVX (PIVX) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003868 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00004633 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded up 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000258 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Vitae

Vitae (VITAE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 9th, 2018. Vitae’s total supply is 19,731,056 coins and its circulating supply is 19,471,178 coins. The official website for Vitae is www.vitaetoken.io . Vitae’s official Twitter account is @OfficialVitae and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Vitae is /r/VitaeTeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Vitae Coin Trading

Vitae can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vitae directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vitae should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vitae using one of the exchanges listed above.

