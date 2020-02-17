Vodi X Tops One Day Trading Volume of $5,255.00 (VDX)

Vodi X (CURRENCY:VDX) traded 14.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 16th. Vodi X has a total market capitalization of $485,468.00 and approximately $5,255.00 worth of Vodi X was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Vodi X has traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar. One Vodi X token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit and Bittrex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002834 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $267.43 or 0.02736075 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010270 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.31 or 0.00228214 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00042953 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00000718 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.78 or 0.00141069 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00021563 BTC.

Vodi X Token Profile

Vodi X’s total supply is 1,397,703,183 tokens and its circulating supply is 496,731,968 tokens. The official message board for Vodi X is medium.com/@VodiX . The Reddit community for Vodi X is /r/VodiX . Vodi X’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Vodi X is vodix.io

Vodi X Token Trading

Vodi X can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vodi X directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vodi X should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vodi X using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

