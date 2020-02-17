VouchForMe (IPL) Achieves Market Cap of $1.01 Million

VouchForMe (CURRENCY:IPL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 17th. Over the last week, VouchForMe has traded 3% higher against the dollar. VouchForMe has a total market cap of $1.01 million and approximately $17,073.00 worth of VouchForMe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VouchForMe token can now be bought for approximately $0.0044 or 0.00000046 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinbe, HitBTC, Livecoin and IDEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002945 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $311.62 or 0.03234059 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010366 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.07 or 0.00239416 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00044998 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000737 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.95 or 0.00155152 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002734 BTC.

VouchForMe Token Profile

VouchForMe was first traded on December 1st, 2017. VouchForMe’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 228,811,027 tokens. The official website for VouchForMe is vouchforme.co . VouchForMe’s official message board is medium.com/insurepal-blog . VouchForMe’s official Twitter account is @InsurePal_io . The Reddit community for VouchForMe is /r/InsurePal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling VouchForMe

VouchForMe can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinbe, Livecoin, HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VouchForMe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VouchForMe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VouchForMe using one of the exchanges listed above.

