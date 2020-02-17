W. R. Grace & Co (NYSE:GRA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $428.60 Million

Brokerages predict that W. R. Grace & Co (NYSE:GRA) will post sales of $428.60 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for W. R. Grace & Co’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $441.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $415.60 million. W. R. Grace & Co posted sales of $469.50 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 8.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that W. R. Grace & Co will report full-year sales of $1.98 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.96 billion to $1.99 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.05 billion to $2.10 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for W. R. Grace & Co.

W. R. Grace & Co (NYSE:GRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.04. W. R. Grace & Co had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 73.47%. The business had revenue of $504.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $503.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. W. R. Grace & Co’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GRA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of W. R. Grace & Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of W. R. Grace & Co from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of W. R. Grace & Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their price target on shares of W. R. Grace & Co from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of W. R. Grace & Co from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. W. R. Grace & Co currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.11.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of W. R. Grace & Co during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of W. R. Grace & Co during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of W. R. Grace & Co by 75.8% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,900 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of W. R. Grace & Co by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,019 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the period. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of W. R. Grace & Co during the third quarter worth $277,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GRA traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $62.98. The company had a trading volume of 495,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 578,797. W. R. Grace & Co has a twelve month low of $60.35 and a twelve month high of $79.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 33.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $67.85 and its 200-day moving average is $67.28.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. This is a boost from W. R. Grace & Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. W. R. Grace & Co’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.66%.

W. R. Grace & Co produces and sells specialty chemicals and materials worldwide. It operates through two segments, Grace Catalysts Technologies and Grace Materials Technologies. The Grace Catalysts Technologies segment offers fluid catalytic cracking (FCC) catalysts for the production of transportation fuels, such as gasoline and diesel fuels, and petrochemicals; FCC additives; and methanol-to-olefins catalysts for the conversion of methanol into petrochemical feeds, including ethylene and propylene.

