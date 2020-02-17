Wade G W & Inc. Buys 1,010 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Wade G W & Inc. increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,105 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $3,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Westchester Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 428.6% during the 4th quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. now owns 925 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,087 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 280.7% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,142 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 842 shares during the period. 65.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,346 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total transaction of $80,154.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,109,833.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Verizon Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.58.

Verizon Communications stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $58.51. The stock had a trading volume of 9,137,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,701,850. The company has a market cap of $241.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $59.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.39. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.26 and a 52 week high of $62.22.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.02). Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.61% and a return on equity of 33.39%. The firm had revenue of $34.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 6th that allows the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the cell phone carrier to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th were paid a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.14%.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

