Wade G W & Inc. Has $11.36 Million Position in Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Wade G W & Inc. boosted its holdings in Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 11.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,152 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $11,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 753.3% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Extra Space Storage in the 3rd quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI acquired a new position in Extra Space Storage in the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. 97.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE EXR traded up $2.39 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $115.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 665,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 604,175. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $14.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $109.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.05. Extra Space Storage, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $91.00 and a fifty-two week high of $124.46.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.09%.

In other Extra Space Storage news, insider Byambasaikhan Bayanjargal 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. Also, CMO James Overturf sold 833 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.52, for a total value of $92,896.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 59,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,649,937.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,190 shares of company stock worth $1,627,338 in the last three months. 3.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on EXR shares. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $130.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $105.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.81.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned and/or operated 1,647 self-storage stores in 39 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.2 million units and approximately 125.7 million square feet of rentable space.

