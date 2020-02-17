Wade G W & Inc. Has $15.49 Million Stock Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Wade G W & Inc. raised its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 182,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,066 shares during the quarter. Paychex makes up about 1.2% of Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $15,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,524,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,841,008,000 after acquiring an additional 3,058,635 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,286,000. Conning Inc. lifted its position in shares of Paychex by 5,662.2% during the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 301,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,977,000 after purchasing an additional 296,527 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Paychex by 12.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,756,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $228,150,000 after purchasing an additional 295,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in Paychex during the third quarter worth about $21,719,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. BidaskClub upgraded Paychex from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Paychex from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised Paychex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $84.00 to $97.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Paychex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.50.

PAYX traded up $0.61 during trading on Monday, hitting $89.21. 949,121 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,146,336. The firm has a market cap of $31.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $86.87 and its 200 day moving average is $84.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Paychex, Inc. has a one year low of $74.60 and a one year high of $89.96.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 18th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $990.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.26 million. Paychex had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 41.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. Paychex’s payout ratio is 87.32%.

In other news, VP Laurie L. Zaucha sold 19,579 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.72, for a total value of $1,756,627.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 48,086 shares in the company, valued at $4,314,275.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 17,881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.81, for a total transaction of $1,534,368.61. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 70,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,008,673.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 87,823 shares of company stock valued at $7,609,568. 11.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

