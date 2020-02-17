Wade G W & Inc. Has $7.78 Million Position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Wade G W & Inc. cut its stake in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 172,104 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,333 shares during the quarter. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $7,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BSX. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 90.5% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 581 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 800 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.58, for a total value of $204,384.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,600,369.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Eric Francis Yves Thepaut sold 22,487 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.70, for a total transaction of $960,194.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 98,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,220,638.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 231,064 shares of company stock worth $10,218,416. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Boston Scientific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.48.

Shares of NYSE BSX traded up $0.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $42.31. The company had a trading volume of 7,289,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,290,641. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52 week low of $34.35 and a 52 week high of $46.62. The stock has a market cap of $58.97 billion, a PE ratio of 12.71, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.47.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 43.78% and a return on equity of 23.62%. Boston Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers interventional cardiology products, including drug-eluting coronary stent systems used in the treatment of coronary artery disease; percutaneous coronary interventions therapy products to treat atherosclerosis; intravascular catheter-directed ultrasound imaging catheters, fractional flow reserve devices, and systems for use in coronary arteries and heart chambers, as well as certain peripheral vessels; and structural heart therapy systems.

