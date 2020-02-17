Wade G W & Inc. Purchases 6,137 Shares of Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET)

Wade G W & Inc. lifted its position in shares of Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 260,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,137 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Metlife were worth $13,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MET. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Metlife in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Metlife in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. TI Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Metlife during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Metlife during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new position in shares of Metlife during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 74.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 14,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.60, for a total transaction of $732,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 127,130 shares in the company, valued at $6,559,908. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Metlife in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Metlife in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Metlife from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Metlife from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Metlife from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.60.

Shares of MET stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $52.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,469,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,926,889. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $48.08 billion, a PE ratio of 8.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.45 and a 200-day moving average of $48.50. Metlife Inc has a 52 week low of $41.41 and a 52 week high of $53.28.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.58. Metlife had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 8.39%. The business had revenue of $18.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. Metlife’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Metlife Inc will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. Metlife’s payout ratio is currently 28.81%.

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

