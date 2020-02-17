Wade G W & Inc. Sells 6,685 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Wade G W & Inc. decreased its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 12.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 46,715 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 6,685 shares during the quarter. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 4,977 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems by 1.7% during the third quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 13,931 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in Cisco Systems by 4.0% during the third quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 5,919 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems by 0.9% during the third quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 27,336 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,351,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 5,299 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CSCO traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $46.97. The stock had a trading volume of 26,747,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,616,120. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.23. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $43.40 and a one year high of $58.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.98 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 36.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 49.12%.

In other news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 39,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.88, for a total value of $1,765,713.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 137,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,177,013.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark D. Chandler sold 19,880 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.83, for a total value of $891,220.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 365,534 shares of company stock valued at $16,428,904 in the last ninety days. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CSCO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Edward Jones raised Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. BidaskClub raised Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Nomura upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.41.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

