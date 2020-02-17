Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Receives Daily Media Impact Rating of 1.56

News coverage about Walmart (NYSE:WMT) has been trending somewhat positive on Monday, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. InfoTrie identifies positive and negative press coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Walmart earned a media sentiment score of 1.56 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media stories about the retailer an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of Walmart stock traded up $0.45 during trading on Monday, hitting $117.89. The stock had a trading volume of 8,099,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,190,807. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $334.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.53, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $116.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.60. Walmart has a fifty-two week low of $96.53 and a fifty-two week high of $125.38.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The retailer reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $126.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.08 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 2.77%. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Walmart will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WMT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $130.00 price target on Walmart and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Walmart from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. UBS Group boosted their price target on Walmart from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Walmart from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Walmart has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.51.

In other news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.91, for a total value of $9,852,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,783,450 shares in the company, valued at $322,629,689.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 255,000 shares of company stock valued at $29,993,100. Insiders own 50.22% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

