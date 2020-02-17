Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) is Schnieders Capital Management LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Schnieders Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 13.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,981 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,285 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney makes up about 2.8% of Schnieders Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Schnieders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $7,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth $1,733,000. PDS Planning Inc grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 4,188 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 36,260 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,275,000 after buying an additional 5,279 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 12,647 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,829,000 after buying an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 7,430 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,074,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. 64.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 1,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.32, for a total value of $162,854.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 102,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,040,086.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.16, for a total transaction of $608,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,550,644.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,258 shares of company stock worth $1,525,940 in the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DIS stock traded down $1.36 on Monday, hitting $139.54. 9,107,260 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,300,638. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $142.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $251.93 billion, a PE ratio of 22.29, a PEG ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.00. Walt Disney Co has a twelve month low of $107.32 and a twelve month high of $153.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. Walt Disney had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Walt Disney Co will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DIS. Imperial Capital dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $144.00 to $143.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price (up previously from $175.00) on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $163.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.36.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

