Wanchain (WAN) Market Capitalization Tops $26.65 Million

Wanchain (CURRENCY:WAN) traded down 11% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 17th. During the last week, Wanchain has traded 15.3% lower against the dollar. One Wanchain coin can currently be bought for $0.25 or 0.00002597 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, Bitbns, Kucoin and DragonEX. Wanchain has a market cap of $26.65 million and $3.07 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Wanchain alerts:

Ontology (ONT) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00008658 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00011548 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 22.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001603 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000093 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000479 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Wanchain Coin Profile

WAN uses the hashing algorithm. Wanchain’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 106,152,493 coins. The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org . Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Wanchain is /r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Wanchain

Wanchain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, DragonEX, Huobi, Bitbns and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wanchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wanchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wanchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wanchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.