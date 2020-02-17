Waves (WAVES) Price Hits $1.25 on Major Exchanges

Waves (CURRENCY:WAVES) traded down 8.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 17th. Over the last seven days, Waves has traded down 4% against the US dollar. Waves has a total market cap of $126.14 million and $87.51 million worth of Waves was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Waves coin can currently be purchased for about $1.25 or 0.00013024 BTC on popular exchanges including Tidex, Kuna, Upbit and LiteBit.eu.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00025184 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00017637 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00021616 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 22.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00007680 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 98.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Clams (CLAM) traded 39.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00015998 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000172 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000042 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000427 BTC.

About Waves

Waves is a LPoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 12th, 2016. Waves’ total supply is 101,165,314 coins. Waves’ official Twitter account is @wavesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Waves is /r/Wavesplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Waves’ official message board is forum.wavesplatform.com . The official website for Waves is wavesplatform.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves is the first production system being built on top of the Scorex framework Extensible solution: In order to fix the need for a mandatory hard fork when creating a new type of transaction on the NXT Platform (forcing network client software updates) WAVES offers plug-ins that are not included in the core software module, but are instead installed as an extension on top of it. “

Waves Coin Trading

Waves can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Exmo, BCEX, Exrates, HitBTC, Tidex, Huobi, Bitbns, Coinbe, Waves Decentralized Exchange, Kuna, Cryptohub, Bittrex, Binance, YoBit, Liqui, Livecoin, OKEx, Stocks.Exchange, COSS, Gate.io, LiteBit.eu, Indodax and Coinrail. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waves directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Waves should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Waves using one of the exchanges listed above.

