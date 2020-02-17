WCM Investment Management LLC Acquires 59,930 Shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) by 997.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,940 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,930 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $2,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 110.5% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 106.8% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 3,251 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 74.5% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 44,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after buying an additional 19,038 shares in the last quarter. Hosking Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 486,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,109,000 after buying an additional 21,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 5,460,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,933,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:INDA traded down $0.27 during trading on Monday, reaching $35.11. The stock had a trading volume of 5,073,031 shares. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.92. iShares MSCI India ETF has a one year low of $30.57 and a one year high of $38.21.

