WCM Investment Management LLC Acquires New Position in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC)

WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 93,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,940,000. WCM Investment Management LLC owned about 0.14% of Semtech as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SMTC. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Semtech during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Semtech by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,346 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Semtech during the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. Oakbrook Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Semtech during the 4th quarter valued at about $243,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Semtech by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,804 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 2,027 shares during the last quarter. 95.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Sharon K. Faltemier sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total transaction of $398,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,165,613.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Emeka Chukwu sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.09, for a total transaction of $212,360.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,600,251.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,229,615 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Semtech from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Semtech from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of Semtech from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Semtech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Semtech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.83.

Shares of Semtech stock traded down $0.86 on Monday, hitting $50.42. The company had a trading volume of 265,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,345. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 4.35 and a quick ratio of 3.66. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 68.14, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.93. Semtech Co. has a 52 week low of $39.54 and a 52 week high of $57.96.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $141.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.15 million. Semtech had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 10.64%. The business’s revenue was down 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Semtech Co. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various enterprise computing, industrial, and communications applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

