WCM Investment Management LLC Has $3.26 Million Stock Position in Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC)

WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC) by 110.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,919 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,454 shares during the quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC owned 0.05% of Teladoc Health worth $3,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CNB Bank boosted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 100.0% during the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 400 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 800.0% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 450 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 61.8% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 445 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

Shares of Teladoc Health stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Monday, hitting $111.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,089,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,205,151. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 6.55 and a current ratio of 6.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.36. The company has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a PE ratio of -76.03 and a beta of 1.35. Teladoc Health Inc has a 52 week low of $48.57 and a 52 week high of $113.16.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TDOC. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Monday, November 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $94.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $93.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Teladoc Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.00.

In related news, insider Lewis Levy sold 2,025 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total value of $163,012.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $455,227.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Teladoc Health Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc provides telehealth services. It offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering 450 medical subspecialties, such as flu and upper respiratory infections, cancer, and congestive heart failure. The company provides its services through mobile devices, the Internet, video, and phone.

Further Reading: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.