WCM Investment Management LLC Has $6.11 Million Holdings in Brink’s (NYSE:BCO)

WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) by 273.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 67,361 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,334 shares during the quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Brink’s worth $6,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brink’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Brink’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brink’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Brink’s by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Brink’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $237,000.

Get Brink's alerts:

Shares of NYSE BCO traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $84.17. 588,273 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 403,677. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 153.04 and a beta of 1.52. Brink’s has a 52 week low of $71.52 and a 52 week high of $97.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.92, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $89.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.61.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $935.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $953.29 million. Brink’s had a return on equity of 100.74% and a net margin of 0.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Brink’s will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.42%.

Brink’s declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy up to 6.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

BCO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Brink’s in a report on Friday, January 17th. Buckingham Research increased their target price on Brink’s from $105.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Brink’s in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Brink’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Brink’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.00.

Brink’s Company Profile

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, South America, and internationally. The company offers cash-in-transit services, including armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance; and network infrastructure services.

Recommended Story: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brink’s (NYSE:BCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Brink's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brink's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.